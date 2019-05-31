Long Division Festival 2019: Everything that's happening on Saturday

Wakefield's Long Division festival has returned, and is expected to draw thousands of people to the city centre over the weekend.
Taking place over five days, Long Division has become Wakefield’s premier arts and culture event, blending a mix of famous faces and emerging artists.
Following a hiatus in 2017, the event was revived last year and saw more than 3,000 people head for the city.
Alongside music, there is comedy, poetry, and free family events across 14 venues.
This year will see more than 100 artists perform on the Saturday alone, including former Joy Division and New Order bassists, Peter Hook (right). Sunday’s top act will be Queen tribute act, Mercury.
While a lot of the top acts require a ticket, there are plenty of events which you can attend free of charge.
This is everything that's happening at the festival on Saturday, June 1.
Warehouse 23
⚬ 1pm, False Advertising
⚬ 2pm, Hello Cosmos
⚬ 3pm, Mansion of Snakes
⚬ 4pm, Imperial Wax
⚬ 5pm, Menace Beach
⚬ 6pm, We Were Promised Jetpacks
⚬ 7.30pm, Asian Dub Foundation
⚬ 9pm, We Are Scientists
⚬ 10.30pm, Peter Hook & The Light
Theatre Royal
⚬ 1.15pm, Ric Neale
⚬ 2.15pm, Sister John
⚬ 3.15pm, One Day After School
⚬ 4.15pm, Avi Buffalo
⚬ 5.30pm, Keston Cobblers Club
⚬ 6.45pm, Bill Ryder-Jones
⚬ 8.15pm, Aidan Moffat & RM Hubbert
⚬ 9.30pm, Penguin Cafe
Mechanics Theatre
⚬ 1pm, Iamomega
⚬ 2pm, Ancient Infinity Orchestra
⚬ 3.15pm, Manchester Jazz Collective
⚬ 4.30pm, Cruel World
⚬ 5.30pm, Liela Moss
⚬ 6.30pm, Cowtown
⚬ 7.30pm, International Teachers of Pop
⚬ 8.45pm, Bis
⚬ 10pm, Art Brut
Henry Boons
⚬ 1pm, Shake Your Halo Down
⚬ 2pm, Brosnan
⚬ 3pm, Knuckle
⚬ 4pm, Vibe-ology
⚬ 5.15pm, Alessi's Ark
⚬ 6.15pm, Disguises
⚬ 7.15pm, Cloth
⚬ 8.15pm, Cowgirl
⚬ 9.15pm, Broken Chanter
⚬ 10.15pm, Mik Artistik's Ego Trip
Counting House
⚬ 12.45pm, Tiger By The Tal
⚬ 1.45pm, Homesteads
⚬ 2.45pm, Let Man Loose
⚬ 3.45pm, Joe Russell Brown
⚬ 4.45pm, Two Weeks in Nashville
⚬ 5.45pm, Sly Antics
⚬ 6.45pm, Sex Cells
⚬ 7.45pm, Talkboy
⚬ 8.45pm, The Golden Age of TV
⚬ 9.45pm, Skinny Living
Town Hall
⚬ 4.30pm, Joey Page
⚬ 5.15pm, Vikki Stone
⚬ 6.10pm, Silky
⚬ 6.50pm, Tanyalee Davis
⚬ 7.30pm, Njambi McGrath
⚬ 8.10pm, Chriss Betts Vs. The Audience
⚬ 9.05pm, Jayde Adams
Precinct Stage
⚬ 12pm, Heir
⚬ 1pm, Brooders
⚬ 2pm, Knitting Grooves
⚬ 3pm, Living Body
⚬ 4pm, Graft
⚬ 5pm, Dead Naked Hippies
The Hop
⚬ 12pm, Nuke Town
⚬ 1pm, Macroscope
⚬ 2pm, Fossway
⚬ 3pm, Allora
⚬ 4pm, My Fake Empire
⚬ 5pm, Tranqualite
⚬ 6pm, Sandra's Wedding
⚬ 7pm, The Hyde
⚬ 8pm, The New Nostalgia
Velvet
⚬ 3.15pm, Jelly Skin
⚬ 4.15pm, The Passing Fancy
⚬ 5.15pm, Harry Rhodes
⚬ 6.15pm, Fran Bundey
⚬ 7.15pm, Seckra
⚬ 8.15pm, Ceiling Demons
⚬ 9.15pm, Oliver Asadi
⚬ 10.15pm, Too Many T's
Establishment
⚬ 4.30pm, Patrick McCallion
⚬ 5.15pm, Thomas and the Orchestra
⚬ 6pm, Manuka
⚬ 6.45pm, Mayshe Mayshe
⚬ 7.30pm, Will Killen
⚬ 8.15pm, LIO
Jolly Boys
⚬ 3.30pm, Singing Mums
⚬ 4.15pm, Fran Minney
⚬ 5pm, Sleepyhead
⚬ 5.45pm, Chloe Juliette Beswick
⚬ 6.30pm, Guy North
⚬ 7.15pm, Alice Simmonds
⚬ 8pm, Dan Greaves
⚬ 8.45pm, Scott Wainwright
The Art House
⚬ 1.30pm, Nick Conroy
⚬ 1.45pm, Open Mic #1
⚬ 1.50pm, Victoria Jagger
⚬ 2pm, Open Mic #2
⚬ 2.05pm, Alex Asher
⚬ 2.30pm, Open Mic #3
⚬ 2.35pm, Jimmy Andrex
⚬ 2.55pm, Rose Drew
⚬ 3.25pm, Lulia Togara
⚬ 3.40pm, Steve Williams
⚬ 4pm, Gill Lambert
⚬ 4.30pm, William Thirsk-Gaskill
⚬ 4.40pm, Joe Williams
⚬ 5.10pm, Helen Rhodes
⚬ 5.35pm, Joe Hakim
Wah Wah Records
⚬ 4pm, Art Brut
Central Marquee
⚬ 11.30am - 7pm, Wristband Exchange & Merch
Wakefield Cathedral
⚬ 12pm - 3.30pm, Napoleon Illrd Installation
⚬ 3.30pm - 4.10pm, Napoleon Illrd Installation
⚬ 4.10pm - 5.30pm, Napoleon Illrd Installation
⚬ 5.30pm - 6.10pm, Napoleon Illrd Installation
14 Cross Street/10 the Bull Ring
⚬ 12.05pm - 9pm, Repeated Subtraction
21 Northgate
⚬ 12pm - 9pm, Mappa Music
41 Northgate
⚬ 12pm - 9pm, I Formed A Band
Radcliffe Place
⚬ 12pm - 9pm, Seanna Doonan Mural
