Meet the new star of Halifax theatre's panto - watch the video of his tour of the town

The Victoria Theatre has announced that Yorkshire-born comedy actor Josh Benson will be joining the theatre as the loveable comic for this year’s pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

To introduce Josh to the people of Halifax, he was taken on a whistlestop tour of the town where he was given a warm Halifax welcome in the best pantomime way possible – with custard pie greetings.

The day included visits to – and custard pies – from Harveys of Halifax, the Piece Hall, Halifax Borough Market, Eureka Children’s Museum, Halifax Minster and Shibden Hall - the filming location of Gentleman Jack.

Josh began his pantomime career in 2007 at the age of 10, as a ‘Panto Babby’ at the York Theatre Royal, alongside Berwick Kaler – who played dame and wrote the shows and is now a legendary part of panto history.

WATCH Josh in the panto video here



After two years in panto there he then appeared as John Darling in Peter Pan in 2014.

Last year saw Josh’s first principle role in a pantomime.

He played Buttons in Cinderella at the Pomegranate Theatre in Chesterfield.

He said he is honoured to have been invited to join the Imagine Theatre and Victoria Theatre family for the pantomime season.

As an actor, Josh’s credits include Little Ernie in the BAFTA award-winning BBC Morecambe and Wise biopic – Eric and Ernie, BBC1’s Casualty and Monroe for ITV.

He played Tommo in Gary Barlow and Tim Firth’s Calendar Girls Musical from 2015 to 2017 where the show was on tour and in London’s West End.

Josh is also involved with the development of the new musical Twilight Robbery – the story of a group of senior citizens doing a diamond heist.

It is being workshopped UK wide.

Josh is also a professional close-up-stage magician and comedian.

He performed four seasons of the Good Old Days at the City Varieties Music Hall in Leeds and a season of Players Music Hall in London’s Charing Cross Theatre.

As a ‘grown up’ entertainer, Josh also debuted his first ever one-man cabaret – It’s Not the Joshua Benson Show at the Phoenix Arts Club and Colab Factory in London.

He will be taking the show to the Great Yorkshire Fringe.

Josh will be joined by Adam Stafford as Dame and the pair will undoubtedly form a formidable duo with guaranteed laughs and some fantastic comedy timing.

Adam was last at the venue two years ago for the smash hit production of Aladdin and is delighted to be returning for the show.

He made his Victoria Theatre debut in in 2012.

The production has all the ingredients for a magical trip to the theatre, with hilarious slapstick humour, plenty of audience interaction, not to mention some fabulous song and dance routines that will delight audiences of all ages.

Beauty and the Beast will be sure to make you laugh, cry and fall in love with a host of characters.

Tickets for Beauty and the Beast are available from £16. Tickets online at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk,or by calling the box office on 01422 351158.