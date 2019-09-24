Miss June set to bring their fierce and formidable live show to Leeds

This weekend New Zealand’s Miss June kick off their ‘Bad Luck Party’ tour in support of their recently released debut album and they have planned a stop off in Leeds.

The Auckland four-piece can be seen at the Headrow House on Monday, September 30.

Raised in the embers of punk rock and described as “some unholy union between Sonic Youth and Le Tigre,” this band harness jagged, noisy guitars filtered through the undoubted stage presence of Amanda Liddell, guitarist Jun Park, bassist Chris Marshall and drummer Tom Leggett.

Miss June have built a reputation for fierce, formidable and head-spinning live shows which have caught the attention of acts like the Foo Fighters, Shellac, Wolf Alice, Idles and Die! Die! Die!, who have all eagerly harnessed their support on stage.

Combining elements of post-punk and rock, Miss June hold close their DIY roots while creating a blistering, reckless sound full of melodic hooks and overdriven riffs that are at once immediately recognisable and yet entirely their own.

Debut album 'Bad luck Party' was released via Frenchkiss Records earlier this month and includes singles 'Enemies' and 'Best Girl'.