New season at Victoria Theatre, Halifax, unveiled - who's playing and when

The autumn season at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, has been unveiled.

As one of West Yorkshire’s leading venues for live entertainment the new season offers something for everyone; from comedy to dance, family shows to music, as well as shows direct from London’s West End.

Fans of live comedy are in for a real treat when the Halifax Comedy Festival returns to the venue for a fifth year.

Dave Gorman will be opening the festival with his With Great PowerPoint Comes Great ResponsibilityPoint tour on Friday October 18.

He will be followed by more big name comedy with the Irishman from Australia Jimeoin on Saturday October 18.

No subject is taboo from the Hormonal Housewives featuring Suzanne Shaw, Josephine Partridge and Julie Coombe on Wednesday October 23.

Family comedy is also on offer with Javier Jarquin – The Card Ninja on Saturday October 19 at 2pm and Jay Foreman who will be bringing his Disgusting Songs for Revolting Children on Sunday October 20 at 2pm.

Plus a very naughty bear will storm the stage in Jeddy Bear and Gary’s Picnic who will be performing both a family and an adult show on Saturday October 26.

Dance fans have their pick of shows this season including the return of Chantry Dance with another contemporary ballet Alice: Wonderland Through the Looking Glass starring Shannon Parker on Thursday October 3.

From the producers of Rip It Up The 50s and 60s comes another celebration of one of the greatest music decades ever with Rip It Up The 70s on Wednesday October 30. The cast includes Louis Smith, Rachel Stevens, Melody Thornton and Lee Ryan.

The Russian State Ballet and Opera House will be returning with the ever-popular seasonal ballet The Nutcracker on Tuesday November 19.

Diversity will also be bringing their Born Ready 10-year anniversary tour to the Victoria Theatre marking 10 years since they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent on Wednesday November 20.

All music tastes will be catered for with everything from classical music to progressive rock.

Musical highlights of the season include the Lighthouse Family on Sunday November 17.

Steve Hackett, lead guitarist from Genesis, is on Friday November 22.

The four times Progressive Music Award-winning band Big Big Train on their first UK tour stop at the theatre on Tuesday October 22.

This is in addition to the Yorkshire brass band champions The Brighouse and Rastrick Band on Saturday August 31.

The Halifax Choral Society feature in two concerts: Sunday October 13 and Sunday December 1.

The first UK tour from the K&K Philharmonic Orchestra with The Salzburg Mozart Gala includes a stop at the theatre on Monday October 7.

Santa will also be back to greet children in Santa’s Dizzy Day, a delightful, fun-packed festive show for children, from Thursday December 5 to Sunday December 8.

The season closes with the Victoria Theatre’s family pantomime Beauty and the Beast starring Dame Adam Stafford, comic Josh Benson plus Jenny Perry in the title role of Beauty,

Richard Anthony-Lloyd as Beauty’s father Cedric, Matthew Wellman as Eugene, Sam Willison as The Prince and Lydia Rose Bertie as The Enchantress.

Beauty and the Beast runs from Saturday December 14 to Sunday January 5.

Tickets: 01422 351158.