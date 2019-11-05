Pink Floyd tribute band heads for Castleford's Phoenix Theatre

The Floyd Effect head for the Phoenix Theatre, Castleford, on Saturday November 9

With members who have worked with the likes of David Bowie, Janet Jackson, Jon Bon Jovi, Brian Adams and Keith Emerson, and others who have performed on Broadway and in the Royal Albert Hall, The Floyd Effect is a band of the highest calibre that loves the music of Pink Floyd.

They are heading for the Phoenix Theatre for the first time.

“Despite touring since 2007, we’ve never had the opportunity to play in Castleford”, said keyboard player Gordon Reid, “so we’re really looking forward to this. “We’ll be performing our Wall Around The Moon concert at the Phoenix, which highlights Pink Floyd’s 1979 album The Wall.

“It remains as relevant today as it was when it was released 40 years ago. “In addition, we’ve put together a section that contains some classic tracks from Meddle, Wish You Were Here, Animals and A Momentary Lapse Of Reason and, of course, we’ll be playing our signature performance of the whole of Dark Side Of The Moon – complete and unbroken as it was always meant to be.”

Guitarist and vocalist John Lovegrove said: “The Phoenix Theatre is large enough to accommodate our full setup so it promises to be a great night.”

Bassist Garry Tyrrell said:“Fans of Pink Floyd know every nuance of the music. They would know instantly if we failed to capture an arrangement, a solo, or even a mood correctly, so we owe it to them to get everything right.

“It helps that everyone in The Floyd Effect loves the music of Pink Floyd as much as the audience does.”

Backed by a powerful visual show provided by Audio Plus of Colchester, The Floyd Effect has been touring for more than 12 years, not only in theatres up and down the country, but also headlining festivals such as Legends Of Rock.

Tickets: 01342 302000