Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp bringing Back to the 80s DJ set to Castleford Civic Theatre

Following a string of rapturously-received shows around the country throughout 2019, the Spandau Ballet legend and TV star will be heading to Yorkshire in the not-too-distant future to spin all the best hits from a seminal pop era.

The one and only Martin Kemp has announced a date at Castleford Civic Theatre on his Back to the 80s Tour.

With tickets on sale now and expected to sell fast, set a date for Friday July 17 2020, and get ready to join Martin on an unforgettable journey: 'Back To The 80s’.

As the hitmaker behind ‘Gold’, ’True’ and countless other classics, it’s safe to say Martin knows a thing-or-two about the crème de la crème of what was a truly trailblazing decade for pop music. Let him be your guide on a night that will transport you back to the era on a roller coaster ride through its finest pop picks.

Speaking about his current Back To The 80s tour, Martin said: "It's amazing! People absolutely lose themselves, singing to every word, It's the most euphoric atmosphere I have ever been in, in my life!"

Martin Kemp 80s Gold DJ Set plays Warehouse 23, Wakefield, on Saturday October 26.

Alongside his famous role as bassist in the iconic new wave outfit Spandau Ballet who have sold millions of records worldwide, Martin is also a huge TV personality who has starred in the likes of The Krays and Eastenders and hit the headlines with his memorable appearance on Channel 4`s Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls last year, plus as a guest star of Gary Barlow`s Let it Shine.

Fancy dress is encouraged, so dig out those leg warmers and join Martin as he trades his bass for the decks and spins the biggest and best hits from the 1980’s.

Expect an unstoppable singalong, all night long!

Tickets are £18 - General Admission and the show starts at 7.30pm til late. Age 16+ - now on sale. Visit Castleford Civic Centre's to book.