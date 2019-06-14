The One Show films in Wakefield city centre

Fans of The One Show got a surprise last night - when the show filmed in Wakefield city centre.
The episode, which was hosted by Matt Baker and guest presenter Emma Willis, included a segment filmed in Wakefield and Leeds.
It featured motivational speaker Amar Latif visiting the fountain on the Bull Ring and riding a bus to Leeds, where he tried to encourage people to strike up conversation with strangers.
Speaking on the show, Mr Latif said: "Even though I'm blind and I can't see, I do like a chinwag.
"Alienating ourselves from each other surely isn't good for our wellbeing."
He can be seen speaking to a number of people - and even tells one woman that Outwood "sounds posh".
To view the full segment, visit the BBC iPlayer website.