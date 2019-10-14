'The Voice' contestant to play hometown gig for Pontefract Community Kitchen

A former 'The Voice' contestant is playing a hometown gig to raise money for a homeless charity.

Jilly Riley will be performing at the Tap and Barrel Pub in Pontefract to raise funds for the town's Community Kitchen.

The musician, who lives in South Elmsall, made her TV debut on the Voice in 2018, she went on to the battle rounds of the contest after scoring a place on the team of singer, Jennifer Hudson.

Liz Wheeldon, event organiser and Community Kitchen Volunteer said: “I'm hoping to raise some money for Pontefract Community Kitchen, Considering I've never met Jilly before it's amazingly kind of her, the kindness in some people shines for all to see."

The community kitchen is based at the Real Bread Company on Gillygate.

Every Thursday evening, volunteers meet up to collect donations, cook and serve food for the homeless and those in need.

Liz went on to thank Dean Smith, the Tap and Barrel landlord, and Kevin Reynolds who runs the pub's music club, 'The CAT club'.

“Kevin Reynolds, Dean Smith and his family at the Tap and Barrel been fantastic.

"They’ve hosted fundraisers for us before. Author, Ian Clayton recently read from his latest book, ‘It’s the beer talking’ with live performances from musicians, Allan Wilkinson and Jacqui Wickes. I can’t thank them all enough.”

The gig will take place at 7pm on Monday, October 28.

Tickets are available at: Jilly Riley live at the Tap and Barrel