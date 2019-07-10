Tom Zanetti, Charlie Sloth and Basshunter to visit Wakefield this summer

DJ Tom Zanetti and Swedish singer Basshunter are among the acts who will perform in Wakefield this summer.

The musicians will perform at Club Nocturno, on Westgate, as part of their summer lineup.

Club Nocturno opened its doors in April, just weeks after the closure of popular nightclub Kooky.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Nocturno have been extremely busy this summer attracting some of the biggest names in the music scene including Basshunter in August.

"They have also secured summer bookings for Tom Zanetti and Charlie Sloth who will performing as part of the clubs charity event on Friday 19th July.”

The club's summer schedule will kick off on Friday, July 19 with Love Festival, which will raise money for Henry Love, a local DJ who hopes to learn to walk again after being diagnosed with a rare for of spinal tuberculosis.

It will feature DJs Tom Zanetti and Charlie Sloth, musician Danny T - as well as some special guests.

Basshunter, whose hits include All I Ever Wanted and Now You're Gone, will perform at the club on Sunday, August 10.

It describes itself as a dance and night club and promises "a clubbing experience in Yorkshire like no other."

Club Nocturno Promotions Manager Ben Brown also promised "various other musical artists" would be visiting the club.

