TV star Sam Nixon joins cast of this year's panto at Theatre Royal, Wakefield

BAFTA award-winning TV star Sam Nixon will star as the lovable hero in this year’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk in Theatre Royal, Wakefield.

It runs from Thursday November 21 to Sunday January 5.

Nixon first appeared on our screens as a contestant on Pop Idol in 2003. Since then, he has featured in family-friendly TV shows including TMi, Copycats, Junior Bake Off, Top of the Pops Saturday, Match of the Day: Can You Kick It and Sam & Mark’s Big Friday Wind Up.

Sam & Mark have also been confirmed as the new hosts of the return of the classic series Crackerjack, due to air on screen early next year.

Sam and Mark have written and performed in a family stage show, Sam and Mark’s on the Road Show, which has performed in festivals and theatres all over the UK.

On his involvement in the pantomime, Nixon said: “I’m so excited that my debut panto will be in this year’s production of Jack & the Beanstalk at the beautiful Theatre Royal. I have read so many lovely reviews about previous productions at Wakefield and am thrilled to be working with such a talented team, both on stage and off”.

Nixon will join Wakefield favourite and star of CBeebies’ Topsy & Tim Chris Hannon, who returns for his 10th consecutive year as the pantomime dame. This year sees Hannon in the role of writer as well as that of Jack’s mum, Tilly Trott, the award-winning dairy farmer who is struggling to pay the rent.

Theatre Royal’s pantomime is produced in-house and features a top-class cast of talented professional performers and a local young chorus. Last year’s pantomime Cinderella saw record-breaking attendance figures and rave reviews, proving that the magic of Theatre Royal pantomime is alive and kicking.

Tickets for Jack & the Beanstalk are on sale now via the Box Office on 01924 211 311 or online at theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk