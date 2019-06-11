Two Door Cinema Club to play intimate album launch show in Leeds

Two Door Cinema Club have announced a series of intimate album launch shows in partnership with local record stores to celebrate the release of their fourth studio album ‘False Alarm’, out on Friday, June 21 via Prolifica Inc [PIAS].

The three-piece have been confirmed as co-headliners of Glastonbury’s Other Stage, but before then will play all together more intimate dates, including a show in Leeds.

They will visit Leeds’ Crash Records for fan signings, before playing a rare up-close-and-personal gig at nearby venue Brudenell Social Club on Saturday, June 22.

The show will give fans the chance to see the festival headliners in uniquely intimate surroundings ahead of a summer that sees them headline Y-Not, Tramlines in Sheffield, Victorious and Truck Festivals.

Two Door will be headlining their own UK arena tour in October.

The band’s first album to be released in full collaboration with Prolifica Inc, ‘False Alarm’ finds the three piece gloriously unshackled and creatively at the peak of their game.

Across 10 tracks ‘False Alarm’ scans and satirises the social and environmental woes of 2019 through the prism of off-kilter pop, simultaneously borrowing from and warping elements of future pop, disco, rock, funk and soul.

Recorded in sessions between London and LA with producer Jacknife Lee (U2, REM, The Killers), it’s an LP that takes the familiar and twists it, to startling and stimulating effect. It all makes for a wide-eyed, culture-encompassing leap forward for the band, a record liable to break, ruin and remould pop in 2019.