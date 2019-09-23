Wakefield author's nostalgic look at his life

A Wakefield-born theatre director is returning to his home city this week to present Nostalgia, a revue that charts his 70-year journey through life using poetry, comedy and music..

Clive Moffatt, left Wakefield in 1968 and forged a successful career in London as a business consultant.

He has always written poetry and for the past ten years has also been involved in theatre as an actor and latterly as a producer.

In 2014 he launched the Nomadic theatre company with the aim of encouraging new writing, new acting and technical talent.

Nostalgia is largely autobiographical and as well as writing and directing the production, Clive also takes on the part of the narrator. The story charts Clive’s life from 1949 to the present day.

Clive was adopted as a baby and his childhood in Wakefield is weaved throughout the narrative, including his boyhood home in Claremont Terrace and his years at Lawefield Lane Junior and Infants School where he was to meet and become a friend of David Hinchliffe who was the city’s MP from 1987-2005.

When Clive was in his fifties he found out the truth about his natural mother Janina. She was Polish and liberated from a German labour camp and sent to Britain with her sister Veronica to work in the mills In Todmorden.

She got pregnant but realised she couldn’t support herself and her baby so gave him up for adoption.

Clive was adopted by Harold and Olive Moffatt and it was Olive’s death in 2017, aged 98, that prompted Clive to write Nostalgia.

Although he never met Janina, Clive has a photograph of her, and in the play he imagines what her life must have been like.

Clive said: “I created this little story around my story, but the story, the reflections are universal in a sense that anybody who's lived through those periods would have had similar thoughts.

“Too often these days, nostalgic memories are dismissed as a negative glorification of the past and sometimes a symptom of depression.

“Far from it, nostalgia is the glue that binds together our memories and reflections. It helps us make sense of what’s happened, who we are and helps prepare us for an uncertain future.”

Nostalgia is on at Theatre Royal Wakefield this Thursday, September 26 at 7.45pm and there are a small number of tickets still available.

Box Office 01924 211311 or www..theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk