Excitement as Pontefract filmmakers' production is submitted for BAFTA nominations

Neil, left, and Nathan, right, will be screening their latest project at Leeds Film Festival

'Resolution', a film by Pontefract filmmaking duo, Nathan Loynes and Neil Kemp, tells the story of a 15 year old girl from a broken family.

It deals with contemporary social issues including teenage identity, race, child separation and parental alienation.

Neil Kemp said: “It's quite an exciting time as we've just the other week submitted the film to the Bafta awards for consideration for best British short.

The film is a coming of age story set in the Yorkshire about a 15 year old girl, Kairos, trying to come to terms with her broken family upbringing.

“Ultimately it’s a journey that illustrates what it means to be a young person in modern Britain, with an underlying positive message that aims to reassure and inspire a young audience."

The project features performances from Tillie Amartey, Leeds-born CBBC actress in the lead role, and Sukai Morton, a young Ackley Bridge actress.

It will be shown along with the 9 other shorts in the Best Yorkshire Short category at The Hyde Park Picture House, on Sunday, November 17 and Monday, November 18 as part of the film festival.

Mr Kemp said: “We'll hear back from the Baftas if we make the first round on November 14th.”

“And then will be submitting to the Oscars in due course - as the Leeds Film Festival is a qualifier for the two big ones.”