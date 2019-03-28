Here's how to get free fish and chips for a YEAR from Hillside Fisheries

Whether you like your chips sprinkled with vinegar, doused in curry sauce or plain with peas, this is the competition for you.

Hillside Fisheries is offering one lucky reader the chance to win free fish and chips for a year.

The chippy will offer the winner one regular portion of fish and chips a week for an entire year.

Hillside’s chief fryer, Charlie Tipton, took over the Barnsley Road chippy in 2017 after a fire gutted the original shop, which had stood for more than 70 years.

His cooking skills and original ideas, including gluten-free Mondays, have proved a hit in the town.

On gluten-free nights, Charlie uses a gluten-free batter, and while all products are fried in beef dripping for an authentic Yorkshire taste, a separate, freshly drained and cleaned fryer is used for all gluten-free orders, to avoid cross contamination.

To enter the competition, simply fill out the form in this week's Pontefract & Castleford Express and hand it in to the chippy.

Feeling peckish? Order as you hand in your coupon and you’ll be entitled to a free portion of peas, curry or gravy with every regular portion of fish & chips ordered.