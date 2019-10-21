Latest Star Wars film to hit West Yorkshire's biggest screen - when and how to get tickets

Tickets for showings of the latest instalment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the National Science and Media Museum in Bradford will be available from Tuesday October 22.

Set after the events of 2017’s The Last Jedi, the plot of the latest movie has been the subject of much fan speculation but has remained heavily guarded. However, excited fans will finally get to learn the fate of their favourite characters on the movie’s release from Thursday December 19, and where better to see the biggest movie of the year than on West Yorkshire’s biggest screen.

The National Science and Media Museum in Bradford is home to the county’s largest cinema screen, the 60ft-tall IMAX. The cinema offers moviegoers a truly immersive experience, with movie showings in 2D and 3D. Fans can also see a special IMAX 2D midnight showing of the movie at 00.01 am on December 19, with an opportunity to see the other two movies in the trilogy, The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017), before the screening of the latest instalment. Tickets for these special screenings are also available online from the 22 October.

Commenting on the latest movie, Kathryn Penny, head of screen operation, said: “Star Wars fans have been waiting a long time for this next instalment and we’re really excited to be screening it at the museum, especially at our exclusive midnight showing for anyone who wants to be the first to see it.

"There’s no better way to get closer to the action than by watching it at the immersive, 60ft IMAX. We expect tickets will sell faster than the Millennium Falcon travelling at light speed, so get yours before it’s too late!”

Tickets for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available via the National Science and Media Museum website from Tuesday October 22: https://www.scienceandmediamuseum.org.uk/cinema/star-wars-rise-skywalker

