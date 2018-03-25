Live music and puppetry for kids

The Boy Who Climbed Into The Moon

Theatre Royal, Wakefield on April 9/10

Some pretty odd ideas are floating around Paul’s street. There’s Mabel, whose brother hides under a brown paper bag. And Clarence the poodle who thinks he can fly. But Paul has the oddest idea of all. He thinks that the moon is a hole in the sky and he’s going to climb into it.

Anythng’s possible in this warm and very funny story by David Almond, award-winning writer of Skellig and My Dad’s A Birdman, Theatre Alibi’s production features original live music and puppetry. 01924 211311.