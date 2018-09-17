Marc Bolan fans will be in T-Rextasy as top tribute comes to Castleford

Marc Bolan, with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era.

With Bolan’s special ingredient of Rock-a-Boogie songs, the band had a string of huge hits throughout the 1970s including Love to Boogie, Telegram Sam, Jeepster and 20th Century Boy.

Accepted as the world’s only official live tribute band dedicated to Marc Bolan & T.Rex, and the only band endorsed and approved by Marc Bolan’s family, estate, original ex-members of T.Rex, and Bolan’s catalogue management, T.Rextasy have been described by many as ‘beyond the boundaries of tribute’.

They have been performing all over the world for more than 25 years, a career that ironically out-lives Marc’s very own T.Rex.

The skilled musicianship of Danielz (vocals and lead guitar), Neil Cross (rhythm guitars, backing vocals), Rob Butterfield (bass guitar, backing vocals) and John Skelton (drums) lets the timeless music and legacy of Marc Bolan and T.Rex live on, performing everything from 20th Century Boy to Children of the Revolution as well as Telegraph Sam to Hot Love with superb authenticity.

“I absolutely love playing the songs of T.Rex,” says Danielz.

“It’s the actual buzz one gets of going on stage and giving the audience a live experience. Fans are coming to have a good time, and when I see people smiling and doing just that it makes it really worthwhile.”

This full-on concert showcases all of the hits and more, with both electric and acoustic performances, faithfully recreating the energy and performance of Marc Bolan and T.Rex.

If you would like to know exactly what a Marc Bolan concert was like in the 1970s, this show, at the Phoenix Theatre in Castleford on Friday, October 5, could be the one for you.

Tickets: Box office 01977 664566 or www.castlefordphoenixtheatre.co.uk