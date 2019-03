Opera North/’Aida’

Leeds Town Hall

The latest in Opera North’s series of groundbreaking concert stagings of large-scle operas continues from Wednesday, May 1 with Verdi’s ‘Aida’. It will be seen first at Leeds Town Hall before emabarking on an extensive tour. Colombian soprano Alexandra Zabala takes the role of the captive princess Aida and Mexican tenor Rafael Rojas returns to Opera North to play her lover Radames. ‘Aida’ will be directed by Annabel Arden.

Tel: 0844 848 2700.