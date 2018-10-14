Acclaimed Aussies Middle Kids announce Leeds show

Australian indie-pop trio Middle Kids bring their critically acclaimed debut album ‘Lost Friends’ to the live arena with a show in Leeds this autumn.

The gig will be at the Brudenell Social Club on November 22 and will give Leeds music fans a chance to check out a band that have been glowingly compared to the likes of Arcade Fire, Belly and The Cranberries.

Middle Kids have been going down a storm across the pond, having already featured on Jimmy Kimmel and Conan, and will hit the UK following a lengthy run of US dates.

Released by the reliably excellent Lucky Number label (Sunflower Bean, Dream Wife) album ‘Lost Friends’ was released to critical acclaim earlier this year and highlights their knack for haunting hooks, lyrical poignancy and irresistible indie rock appeal.

The songs’ edges are jagged, the production clean, stray imperfections imbue warmth and a human touch with Middle Kids crafting classic hooks and riffs that should make them a great band to see live.