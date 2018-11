Award winning Italian classical guitarist

Giacomo Susani

Wakefield Concert Society at Jubilee Hall, December 1 at 7.30pm

The Society welcomes talented classical guitarist Giacomo Susani from Italy who has won several prestigious awards at international competitions. The programme includes Frescobaldi - Toccata per Spinattina sola oder Liuto, and Aria con Variazioni detta ‘La Frescobalda’; Sor - Gran Solo, Opus 14; Mertz - Elegie; Walton - Five Bagatelles; Pasieczny - “Tate” Sonata (Dedicated to Giacomo).

Tickets: www.wakefieldconcertsociety.co.uk/third-concert-1-december-2018.html