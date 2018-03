Feast of Fiddles

Leeds City Varieties, Wednesday April 18 at 7.30pm

Now in their 25th year Feast of Fiddles has been variously likened to a “group of geography teachers” or “Bellowhead with bus passes!” but doesn’t seem to be slowing down any. A band of friends that puts on a show of huge dynamic range performed with passion, joy and a liberal dose of fun. A live music entertainment like no other on the circuit.

For tickets go to www.cityvarieties.co.uk