Big names added to ‘Punk In Drublic’ line-up at Slam Dunk 2019

NOFX have enlisted some heavyweight support as they bring their ‘Punk In Drublic’ show to Leeds’ Slam Dunk Festival next year.

Bad Religion, Less Than Jake, Anti-Flag, Lagwagon, The Interrupters, Millencolin And The Bombpops are set to join the already announced NOFX and Mad Caddies for the first-ever ‘Punk In Drublic’ UK dates at what is shaping up to be the ultimate alternative one-dayer taking place at Temple Newsam Park on Saturday, May 25.

After making waves with its debut in 2018, ‘Punk In Drublic’ has already appeared in the US and Europe, bringing some of the most iconic and beloved punk bands under one roof for truly special shows.

Marking its only UK home of 2019, the ‘Punk In Drublic’ stage will be the go-to hub for punk royalty - featuring the Mad Caddies and stage headliners NOFX.

Leading the new announcements for the stage are underground titans Bad Religion, led by the blistering presence of frontman Greg Graffin who for nearly four decades has soundtracked and stood apart as a true punk icon.

Returning to UK shores, it’s a chance to catch one of the most influential bands of all time, firing on all cylinders at Slam Dunk 2019.

Festival favourites Less Than Jake will return to Slam Dunk with their unbridled ska hits, playing what is sure to be one of the busiest sets of the entire festival.

Outspoken and unrivalled, Anti-Flag have come to stand as one of punk’s most defiant voices - rallying against injustice and the world around them with an unstoppable sound and fury, one that will be ringing out in full as they head to Slam Dunk 2019.

Not only boasting legendary names, but modern game-changers too - The Interrupters will lay their place on the Punk In Drublic stage, proving why many are tipping them as one of the most essential bands in modern punk. With latest album ‘Fight The Good Fight’ and led by the unmistakable passion of Aimee Interrupter - expect them to go down a storm at the festival.

Santa Barbara’s very own Lagwagon are set to bring their immediate take on classic punk to Leeds in May, and as the first band ever signed to Fat Mike’s record label - it makes sense why they’ll be joining the party.

Classic Swedish heavyweights Millencolin will return to Slam Dunk 2019, fresh off the back of the release of anticipated new album ‘SOS’ in February. With the fun-time vibes of The Bombpops rounding out the bill, it makes sure that Punk In Drublic’s debut at Slam Dunk is one bursting with the very best in punk rock and another essential reason why this event stands as the definitive alternative home of 2019.

With the likes of All Time Low, Bullet For My Valentine, New Found Glory, Glassjaw, Simple Plan, The Menzingers, Waterparks, Gallows, Turnstile and more already announced, Slam Dunk 2019 continues to grow to be the biggest event of its kind in the country.

Tickets, priced £59 plus booking fees, are on sale from http://www.slamdunkfestival.com/