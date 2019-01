Club Tropicana

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford from February 4-9

A perfect holiday musical to blow away those winter blues. The star cast is headed by former X Factor winner Joe McElderry; Neil McDermott -Ryan Malloy in EastEnders; Kate Robbins - Spitting Image, ITV’s The Imitation Game, Dinnerladies; Emily Tierney - Eugenius! Wicked, The Wizard of Oz and former Sugababe star Amelle Berrabah making her musical theatre debut.

Tickets: bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.