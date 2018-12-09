Canadian Dilly Dally on way to Leeds

Canadian alt-rockers Dilly Dally will not be ‘dilly dallying’ around early in 2019 as they head to Leeds for a gig at Headrow House.

The show, on January 24, opens the band’s UK tour which comes on the back of releasing their second album.

Signed to Partisan Records (IDLES / Fontaines DC), the Toronto-based band fronted by the striking Katie Monks will be touring with ‘Heaven’, their well received new record.

They have also just released a new animated music video for one of the stand-out tracks from the album, ‘Marijuana’, directed by Andrew Knives.

Watch the video for ‘Marijuana’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TuNNcOEgc4Q

On the latest album, singer Monks said: “This feels like the album we’d make if the band died and went to heaven.”

In a sense, that’s precisely what happened. ‘Heaven’ rose from the ashes after the four-piece almost decided to call it quits following the rigorous cycle around their much-loved debut, ‘Sore’.

Instead, they’ve returned with a fierce, fiery ode to optimism, a distortion-soaked battle cry for hope and beauty in a world of darkness and doubt. Be sure not to miss it when it rolls through Leeds.