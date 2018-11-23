Carols and brass at Christmas

Christmas Brass

Theatre Royal Wakefield, Sunday, December 9

Who doesn’t love a brass band at Christmas time (or any other time of the year for that). But there’s something comforting about carols and brass - on this occasion being played by Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band. You’re going to have to move to get a tickt though, there’s only a handful left we are told. This annual concert is celebrating 30 years and offers an exciting mixture of seasonal, classical, contemporary and ‘novelty’ items, to kick-start the festive season.

Tickets: 01924 211311