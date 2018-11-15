Castleford X Factor star Jack Walton releases new EP

Jack Walton - Castleford’s X-Factor finalist - has released his latest single, a heartfelt testament to young love, weaving a story of flowering romance and youthful passion.

The pop heartthrob found fame on the ITV talent search show in 2014, and has since established himself as an accomplished solo artist and talented songwriter.

The ‘Runaway’ EP features the original track, a stripped-back acoustic version and an upbeat ‘Island Mix’, demonstrating three sides to the talented vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist.

This latest single is a heartfelt testament to young love. With earnest lyrics and stunning vocal delivery, Jack weaves a story of flowering romance and youthful passion around his skilful guitar playing and a background of contemporary production.

“The official video for Runaway was filmed on Boracay Island – it’s about fantasy and escapism, finding beautiful feelings in beautiful places,” said Jack.

Drawing from a spectrum of influences that includes Led Zeppelin, Prince, Justin Bieber and Paolo Nutini, Jack pulls together electronic and acoustic elements to forge a sound that’s truly his own.

Jack has been writing and recording original music since the age of 11, initially refining his talents as a performer while playing gigs around his hometown of Castleford.

Since finding fame on The X Factor 2014, he has established himself as an accomplished solo artist and an exceptionally talented songwriter and performer in his own right, receiving support from Louis Tomlinson.

After being scouted by several major labels, Jack decided to sign with indie imprint and production house The House of Nanchang, where he would maintain complete creative control over his music.

“My favourite thing about making music is knowing that someone you don’t even know might be moved by something you’ve written and performed,” he said.