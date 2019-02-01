Celebrating 40 years of jazz in Wakefield

Clark Tracey’s Ruby Anniversary quintet was formed to celebrate his 40 years in jazz leading a variety of bands.

This latest troupem which is heading for Wakefield this week, consists of some of the finest young jazz instrumentalists in the UK.

Despite their apparent youth, their maturity on their instruments is what has encouraged Clark to put this particular group together.

A regular visitor to the city, Clark Tracey needs no introduction to Wakefield Jazz, and the others are handpicked stars in the making.

Alexandra Ridout (trumpet) was crowned the winner of the BBC Young Musician Jazz Award 2016 at the age of 17. Also in that final was 21-year-old Elliott Sansom on piano.

Sean Payne had been playing the saxophone since the age of eight when he made the final of the BBC jazz awards only five years later in 2014.

Bass player James Owston has also been a recent BBC finalist.

Since its inception a year ago, this band has already astonished audiences around the country at clubs and festivals with a maturity beyond their years.

The band play Wakefield Jazz, Wakefield Sports Club on Friday, February 8 at 8.30pm.

Doors open at 7pm. Food available from 7.15pm. First Set 8.30pm. Tickets £15. Full details and to buy tickets online go to www.wakefieldjazz.org or you can join the Wakefield Jazz group on Facebook and Twitter.