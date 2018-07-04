Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly returning to Leeds

After a four year recording hiatus from his moniker Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly. Sam Duckworth returned under that name earlier this year with a sumptuous new album, ‘Young Adult’, and he is now preparing to go out on the road, including a date in Leeds.

Featuring a string of equally different and individually impressive singles, including “Adults”, “Always”, “Just A Phase”,“DNA”, and ‘VHS Forever’, the album was met with warm reviews.

A return to the live stage with a triumphant one-off UK show at The Village Underground in London met with more praise so it seems Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly is well and truly back.

Catch Sam and band on tour this autumn with an appearance in Leeds at the Brudenell on Wednesday, October 10.

Meanwhile, he has teamed up with esteemed visual artist Rebecca Hendin on an innovative new animated video for latest single: ‘Animate’.

Watch here: https://youtu.be/lJlfVFeqmWY



In the video, the viewer watches on as a solitary figure traverses across a 2-D landscape resembling reality, yet invaded by swarms of emoticons, plagued with sensory-overloading computer coding and littered with electronic devices poised to distract.

A captivating visual accompaniment for a song all about the disconnect that technology can perhaps pertain to, Get Cape AKA Sam Duckworth offers us his own added context here with regard to the piece’s score:

“Animate is a song about taking a step back, drinking in the view. In a world of rushing around sometimes the long way is the best way. More peaceful, more beautiful, less rushed.

“I’m a huge fan of animation, the attention to detail and the endeavour of the human hand. It allows new worlds to be created and for imaginative takes on the present.

The song is called Animate because of the belief that sometimes it’s just best to do it by hand, with time and attention to detail.

“Rebecca Hendin is one of my favourite illustrators. She did an absolutely incredible job of my Recreations album artwork and I’m absolutely made up that she agreed to do the artwork and video for this single.”