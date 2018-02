Masters of the vibraphone are rare jazz creatures.

Roger Beaujolais is one such being and he’s coming to Wakefield Jazz Club on February 16.

His brilliance on the mallets has been ably demonstrated over 30 years perfecting and recording his music.

Long standing associate Robin Aspland is on piano with Simon Thorpe’s bass and the wondrous Winston Clifford’s drum kit. Good vibrations indeed.

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets £15 on the door.

For details or to buy tickets visit www.wakefieldjazz.org