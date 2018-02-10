High energy on the agenda with The BellRays

The BellRays will be packing ‘Punk Funk Rock Soul’ for their show at the Brudenell Social Club, in Leeds on Thursday, March 8.

Expect plenty of high energy rock and soul music from a Californian band with a reputation for exciting live shows.

Centred as ever around the powerhouse vocals of Lisa Kekaula and searing guitar work of Robert Vennum, the band are promising to spread more of their magic on their return to the UK.

The tour and Leeds gig comes hot on the heels of the BellRays’ first full length album for eight years. ‘Punk Funk Rock Soul Volume 2’ is their first full new album since the release of ‘Black Lightning’ in 2010 and follows the release of ‘Volume One’, the four-track taster EP released in 2017 as an appetiser for the main feast.

Growing up in SoCal, the BellRays thrived on radio channels that broadcast more than one kind of music. It was a party. ‘Punk Funk Rock Soul’ is their party with their songs and friends.

“We take our ear where our heart lives in simple song writing, making ourselves and hopefully all who hear it feel good,” explains singer Lisa Kekaula.

“We are proud of its simplicity and love how the new songs sound like old friends. This release is a collection of songs that illustrates why we do what we do.

“We are not 20-year-olds and that’s okay. We are proud of our mileage and journey and Punk Funk Rock Soul validates our comfort in what music means to us. Viability, trend and meaning are up to the eye of the beholder - we like to rock.”

Watch The BellRays performing Black Lightning - Live HERE at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h75r0h5EEVY