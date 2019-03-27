Live At Leeds 2019: Timings confirmed for all the acts

Spring has sprung and the festival season is set to get under way soon with the Live At Leeds line-up now complete and the timings confirmed.

Live At Leeds 2019 is a multi-venue festival taking place across a number of venues in Leeds city centre on Saturday, May 4.

Officially named ‘The Best Festival For Emerging Talent’ at the UK Festival Awards this year, in 2019 Live At Leeds will once again be putting its money where its mouth is with a staggering bill of the freshest new bands shaping-up to define the musical landscape for the year ahead.

With a mouth watering selection of more than 100 artists performing at 21 venues, fans can now find out exactly where and when to catch all of their favourite bands at the 2019 edition by downloading the Live At Leeds App here: http://smarturl.it/LIVEATLEEDS19APP

The full venue-by-venue set times and details are also detailed below.

Inviting a stellar cast of acts to the city, chart your way through mammoth headline sets from the likes of the trailblazing Sundara Karma, revered game-changers Metronomy, the Mercury Prize-nominated wordsmith Kate Tempest and man-of-the-moment Tom Grennan and more; while also navigating though an impressive undercard brimful of the brightest faces in the business, which includes: spitting live kings Drenge, the BRIT Award winning Sam Fender, Black Honey, Confidence Man, Swim Deep, Mini Mansions, Dream Wife, The Sherlocks, Goat Girl, Easy Life, whenyoung, Gengahr, Marsicans, VANT, Another Sky, Sports Team, Squid, Gently Tender, Bloxx, Fuzzy Sun, Lauren Aquilina and many, many more.

LIVE AT LEEDS FESTIVAL 2019

- FULL SET TIMES & STAGE SPLITS -

STAGE 1 - BELGRAVE MUSIC HALL

12pm - 12:30pm - Hellos Cosmos

1pm - 1:30pm - Dan D’Lion

2pm - 2:30pm - Upsahl

3pm - 3:30pm - Oli Fox

4pm - 4:30pm - Jesse Jo Stark

5pm - 5:30pm - Millie Turner

6pm - 6:30pm - Jvck James

7pm - 7:30pm - Kwassa

8pm - 8:30pm - Elli Ingram

9pm - 9:30pm - Orla Gartland

10pm -11pm - Lauren Aquilina

STAGE 2 - BRUDENELL MAIN ROOM (DR.MARTENS BOOT ROOM)

12pm - 12:30pm - Tallsaint

1pm - 1:30pm - Childcare

2pm - 2:30pm - Ed The Dog

3pm - 3:30pm - The Jungle Giants

4pm - 4:30pm - Benin City

5pm - 5:30pm - Altopalo

6pm - 6:30pm - Chappaqua Wrestling

7pm - 7:30pm - Fur

8pm - 8:30pm - Another Sky

9pm - 9:30pm - The Murder Capital

10pm - 10:45pm - Indoor Pets

11:15pm - 12am - Easy Life

STAGE 3 - BRUDENELL COMMUNITY ROOM (DR. MARTENS COMMUNITY ROOM)

12:30pm - 1pm - Halfnoise

1:30pm - 2pm - Honey Harper

2:30pm - 3pm - Rachel Chinouriri

3:30pm - 4pm - Swimming Tapes

4:30pm - 5pm - Wooze

5:30pm - 6pm - Bailen

6:30pm - 7pm - Lowly

7:30pm - 8pm - Walt Disco

8:30pm - 9pm - Gently Tender

9:30pm - 10pm - Kawala

10:30pm - 11:15pm - Mini Mansions

STAGE 4 – CHURCH (DANCE TO THE RADIO STAGE)

3:15pm - 4pm - Cavetown

4:30pm - 5pm - Shadowlark

5:30pm - 6pm - The Mysterines

6:30pm - 7pm - Cassia

7:30pm - 8:15pm - Fatherson

8:45pm - 9:30pm - Seafret

10pm - 11pm - The Slow Readers Club

STAGE 5 - THE CHAPEL

12pm - 12:30pm - Tranqua Lite

1pm - 1:30pm - Dancing On Tables

2pm - 2:30pm - The Collier

3pm - 3:30pm - Patawawa

4pm - 4:30pm - Inhaler

5pm - 5:30pm - Swimming Girls

6pm - 6:30pm - Retro Video Club

7pm - 7:30pm - Declan Welsh & The Decadent West

8:15pm - 8:45pm - The Dunts

9:30pm - 10pm - Fuzzy Sun

STAGE 6 - HEADROW HOUSE

12pm - 12:30pm - Barny Fletcher

1pm - 1:30pm - Delilah Montagu

2pm - 2:30pm - Tertia May

3pm - 3:30pm - Aeris Roves

4pm - 4:30pm - Brunswick

5pm - 5:30pm - Mae Muller

6pm - 6:30pm - Le Boom

7pm - 7:30pm - Max Rad

8pm - 8:30pm - Kojaque

9pm - 9:30pm - 404

10pm - 10:30pm - Big Wild

11pm - 11:30pm - Everyone You Know

STAGE 7 - HIFI (YORKSHIRE MUSIC FORUM STAGE)

1:30pm - 2pm - Tall Talker

2:30pm - 3pm - Sea Legs

3:30pm - 4pm - Talkboy

4:30pm - 5pm - Dead Naked Hippies

5:30pm - 6pm - ørmstons

6:30pm - 7pm - Faux Pas

7:30pm - 8pm - The Golden Age Of TV

8:30pm - 9pm - Team Picture

9:30pm - 10:15pm - Menace Beach

STAGE 8 - HYDE PARK BOOK CLUB

12pm - 12:30pm - In Your Prime

1pm - 1:30pm - The Pearl Hearts

2pm - 2:30pm - These New South Whales

3pm - 3:30pm - Kingswood

4pm - 4:30pm - VC Pines

5pm - 5:30pm - Wasuremono

6pm - 6:30pm - Body Type

7pm - 7:30pm - Hotel Lux

8pm - 8:30pm - Squid

9pm - 9:30pm - Average Joe

10pm - 10:30pm - BILK

STAGE 9 - LEEDS BECKETT SU (MOMENTUM STAGE IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE INDEPENDENT)

3:30pm - 4:15pm - Dream Wife

4:45pm - 5:15pm - Gengahr

5:45pm - 6:15pm - Hak Baker

6:45pm - 7:30pm - Elder Island

8pm - 8:45pm - Ibibio Sound Machine

9:30pm - 10:45pm - Kate Tempest

STAGE 10 - LEEDS BECKETT SU STAGE 2 (GIGWISE STAGE)

12pm - 12:30pm - Curb

1pm - 1:30pm - Horror My Friend

2pm - 2:30pm - Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

3pm - 3:30pm - Wovoka Gentle

4:15pm - 4:45pm - Saltwater Sun

5:15pm - 5:45pm - Heavy Rapids

6:15pm - 6:45pm - Be Charlotte

7:30pm - 8pm - Lion

8:45pm - 9:30pm - Lady Bird

STAGE 11 - LUU STYLUS (NME STAGE)

4pm - 4:45pm - Skinny Living

5:30pm - 6pm - C Duncan

6:30pm - 7:15pm - She Drew The Gun

7:45pm - 8:30pm - Goat Girl

9pm - 9:45pm - Confidence Man

10:30pm - 11:45pm - Metronomy

STAGE 12 - LUU REFECTORY (FARAH STAGE)

4:45pm - 5:30pm - Sea Girls

6pm - 6:30pm - Whenyoung

7pm - 7:45pm - The Academic

8:15pm - 9:15pm - Black Honey

9:45pm - 11:15pm - Tom Grennan

STAGE 12 - NORTHERN GUITARS CAFE BAR

12:30pm - 1pm - Mollie Coddled

1:30pm - 2pm - Trueman

2:30pm - 3pm - Luckie

3:30pm - 4pm - Aaron Smith

4:30pm - 5pm - Tom Joshua

5:30pm - 6pm - Liz Lawrence

6:30pm - 7pm - Tamu Massif

7:30pm - 8pm - Katie Pruitt

8:30pm - 9pm - Ruston Kelly

STAGE 13 - NATION OF SHOPKEEPERS

12pm - 12:30pm - Tamzene

1pm - 1:30pm - Eve Bell

2pm - 2:30pm - Bessie Turner

3pm - 3:30pm - Sam Tompkins

4pm - 4:30pm - James Gillespie

5pm - 5:30pm - Ruthanne

6pm - 6:30pm - Malena Zavala

7pm - 7:30pm - Balcony

8pm - 8:45pm - APRE

STAGE 14 - O2 ACADEMY LEEDS (LEEDS FESTIVAL PRESENTS)

3:15pm - 4:15pm - Drenge

4:45pm - 5:30pm - Marsicans

6pm - 6:45pm - Sam Fender

7:15pm - 8:15pm - The Sherlocks

9pm - 10:30pm - Sundara Karma

STAGE 15 - OPORTO (BBC MUSIC INTRODUCING WEST YORKSHIRE STAGE)

12pm - 12:30pm - La Rissa

1pm - 1:30pm - Cruel World

2pm - 2:30pm - Household Dogs

3pm - 3:30pm - Sophie and The Giants

4pm - 4:30pm - Thyla

5pm - 5:30pm - Pizzagirl

6pm - 6:30pm - Lauren Hibberd

7pm - 7:30pm - Far Caspian

8pm - 8:30pm - Zuzu

STAGE 16 - THE KEY CLUB

12pm - 12:30pm - Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam

1pm - 1:30pm - Brand New Friend

2pm - 2:30pm - Saint Agnes

3pm - 3:30pm - DBOY

4pm - 4:30pm - Spielbergs

5pm - 5:30pm Hot Milk

6pm - 6:30pm - Death By Unga Bunga

7pm - 7:30pm - Lice

8pm - 8:45pm - Heavy Lungs

9:15pm - 10pm - Special Guest

11pm - Late - The Garage Club Night - Rock, Metal & Guilty Pleasures

STAGE 17 - THE LENDING ROOM

12pm - 12:30pm - Teeff

1pm - 1:30pm - Ivory Wave

2pm - 2:30pm - Alex Francis

3pm - 3:30pm - Sun Silva

4pm - 4:30pm - Big Society

5pm - 5:30pm - The Skinner Brothers

6pm - 6:30pm - Alligator

7pm - 7:30pm - Wild Youth

8pm - 8:30pm - Sad Boys Club

9pm - 9:30pm - Giant Rooks

10pm - 10:45pm - Larkins

STAGE 18 - THE SOCIAL

12:30pm - 1pm - Green Gardens

1:30pm - 2pm - Sam Wilde

2:30pm - 3pm - Lucas Watt

3:30pm - 4pm - Odina

4:30pm - 5pm - Pip Hall

5:30pm - 6pm - Luvia

6:30pm - 7pm - Beabadobee

7:30pm - 8pm - Archie Faulks

STAGE 19 - THE WARDROBE (DORK STAGE)

12pm - 12:45pm - Vant

1:15pm - 1:45pm - The Hubbards

2:15pm - 2:45pm - Bloxx

3:15pm - 3:45pm - No Hot Ashes

4:15pm - 4:45pm - The Lottery Winners

5:15pm - 5:45pm - Spinn

6:15pm - 6:45pm - Redfaces

7:15pm - 7:45pm - Sports Team

8:15pm - 9pm - The Snuts

9:30pm - 10pm - Swim Deep

11pm - Late - Bigmouth Presents The Official Live At Leeds Aftershow Party

STAGE 20 - THE WARDROBE BAR

12:45pm - 1:15pm - Ferris & Sylvester

1:45pm - 2:15pm - AK Patterson

2:45pm - 3:15pm - Sinead Campbell

3:45pm - 4:15pm - Jake Germain

4:45pm - 5:15pm - Shey Baba

5:45pm - 6:15pm - ADMT

6:45pm - 7:15pm - Jeffe

7:45pm - 8:15pm - John Buckley

9pm - 9:30pm - Matt Bowman

11pm - Late - Bigmouth Presents The Official Live At Leeds Aftershow Party

For further details and ticket information, head to: https://www.liveatleeds.com/

