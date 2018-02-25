Lovely Eggs sunny side up

The Lovely Eggs

Long Division Festival, Warehouse 23, June 2.

Hot on the heels of their rammed and raucous winter tour, Northern psychedelic punks The Lovely Eggs have announced a big spring outing that sees them in Wakefield at the start of June. They are one of the most unique, innovative and genuine bands on the British underground music scene. Setting themselves apart from the mainstream, they’ve built up a cult following which is due to blow wide open with their mild-melting new album This Is Eggland, produced by Flaming Lips/ Mercury Rev producer, Dave Fridmann.

More details: longdivisionfestival.co.uk