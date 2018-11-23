Music inspired by worldwide stories and pictures

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Leeds Town Hall/November 24

Violinist Elena Urioste will join the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra in a concert of music inspired by stories and pictures from around the world on Saturday, November 24 at 7.30pm. The programme will include music by Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky and Korngold’s Violin Concerto, which marries cinematic style with the concert hall in an unashamedly romantic work for solo violin and orchestra. The conductor will be Vasily Petrenko.

