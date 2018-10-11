Our Girl set for quick Leeds return

Brighton trio Our Girl are ready for a quick return to Leeds after playing a gig in the city last month.

The indie guitar band supported Bill Ryder-Jones at a packed Howard Assembly Hall last month and are heading back to Leeds as a headline act in their own right when they appear at the Oporto venue next Tuesday.

They will be playing tracks from their recently released debut album ‘Stranger Today’, which reveals a bunch of fuzzed-out songs on an album of personal, emotional juggernauts that could have only been made by these three people - guitarist / vocalist Soph Nathan, bassist Josh Tyler and drummer Lauren Wilson.

Since forming in Nathan and Tyler’s Brighton home four years ago – Wilson joining as a late recruit when she was wowed by a demo of their self-titled debut track, and ‘Stranger Today’’s opener – Our Girl’s members have only had pockets of time to work together. A day booked in a local studio here, a soundcheck there, full-time jobs and other projects meant the three rarely had a concentrated, collective patch.

This changed in September 2017, when they stayed in Eve Studios in Stockport for a week, recording with Bill Ryder-Jones. Their week in Stockport became a crucial catalyst for what would follow. Ryder-Jones is a guitar virtuoso himself (“He did stuff neither me or Soph had ever seen anyone do before,” Tyler remarks), and he became an unofficial fourth member of the group.