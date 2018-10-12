Red Rum Club ready for national exposure

Propagators of rousing rock’n’roll that oozes with a low-slung outlaw attitude, Red Rum Club are a striking new sextet from Liverpool.

Initially forming in 2016, the six-piece have been biding their time, pedantically collecting melody by melody, lyric by lyric, the songs of their epically envisioned forthcoming debut album.

With a strong sense of camaraderie and a remarkable DIY work ethic, Red Rum Club have toured the UK extensively, learning the ropes of booking, managing, recording, and of course performing duties entirely independently as they slowly edged towards their dreams of a releasing their debut album.

One hundred per cent grassroots, authentic and with a sound and vision defined completely on their terms, Red Rum Club are coming across as the real deal and adoring fans have not been hard to come by.

With their frenetic live shows and now-notorious guerrilla gigs in the North-West quickly becoming the stuff of local legend (check out the band’s roof-top performance of ‘Calexico’ and ‘Angeline’ for Signature Live), RRC have already amassed a loyal fan-base in their native Liverpool and across the wider nation.

It seems the time is surely now for Red Rum Club to open doors of the Club up to let the wider world in too.

They have lined up a string of UK shows this autumn, including a date in Leeds at the Headrow House on Friday, October 19.

LISTEN TO DEBUT SINGLE ‘HONEY’ HERE