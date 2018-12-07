Rip roaring Americana from the Ramshackle River Band

Ramshackle River Band

The White Horse, Emley on Friday, December 14

Fire up the Harley and hit the road for a storming show by the Ramshackle River Band. The gig will be a rip-roaring Americana celebration inspired by the likes of Steve Earle, The Byrds, The Band and Creedence Clearwater Revival. These guys share the idea music is for fun. The band is Paul Green (mandolin), Andy Healey (guitar/harmonica), Martyn Hirst (banjo and melodeon), Tony Collins (drums) and Les Hughes (bass), who all hail from Mirfield, Emley, Wakefield and Brighouse. Pic: Paul Lakin