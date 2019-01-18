Rumjacks: There’s a storm brewing

The Rumjacks

Warehouse 23, Friday, February 8

“It’s like growing up with a tear in your eye and a storm brewing in your heart,” muses frontman Frankie McLaughlin on the musical heritage of Australian band The Rumjacks who arrive in Wakefield early next month. “We were raised on the Scottish and Irish music in our parents record collection, before colliding head-on with Punk Rock.” Since they formed in Sydney in 2008 they have racked up millions of YouTube views, with over 24 million of these alone for their breakthrough track ‘An Irish Pub Song’.

Tel: 01924 200162