Slam Dunk Festival: Stage splits revealed for Temple Newsam event

With a line-up bursting with some of the best names in alternative music, the Slam Dunk Festival has now revealed stage splits for the May Bank Holiday event set to touch down in Leeds’ Temple Newsam Park for the first time.

In another Slam Dunk first, it has been announced that some stages will alternate their programming, becoming clash-proof. This year, neither the Jagermeister Stage nor Impericon stage will clash, making sure fans of hardcore and metalcore will be able to catch both stage line-ups throughout the day. In addition, The Dickies Stage and The Marshall Stage will not clash with each other either.

In what promises to be a big festival moment, this year’s Slam Dunk headliners All Time Low are set to round off the Monster stage with a homage to their second album ‘Nothing Personal’ after a non-stop day of pop-punk mastery.

Florida’s finest New Found Glory will appear alongside Welsh set-up Neck Deep for a back-to-back supply of alternative bangers. Montreal’s iconic rock pack Simple Plan are set to join them, alongside ‘Stupid For You’ hitmakers Waterparks, US-Brit rockers As It Is and crowd-pleasing front-runners Boston Manor and WSTR.

Carefully curated by NOFX’s very own Fat Mike, Slam Dunk’s first Punk In Drublic stage takeover will see NOFX headline, following defiant performances from more beloved punk names. The iconic Bad Religion, ska-punk six piece Less Than Jake, original punk-rockers Lagwagon and Sweden’s hottest exports Millencolin are set to storm the takeover. Guaranteed to be the ultimate destination for punk rock, it will also see LA ska-punks The Interrupters, Mad Caddies, Anti-Flag and The Bombpops appear on the stage.

One of two heavy stages at this year’s Slam Dunk Festival, metalcore and everything in between can be found on the Jagermeister Stage as UK metal titans Bullet For My Valentine will appear in a powerful headline performance set to incite mosh-madness.

Atreyu are set to show both acts and audiences alike how it’s done, bringing their influential metalcore hybrid to the stage, alongside emo icons Silverstein who are set to release their latest studio album ‘Redux: The First Ten Year’ in April.

The Word Alive will deliver their notoriously exhilarating performance while Missouri rockers Story Of The Year, Wage War and The Plot In You are destined to get adrenaline levels sky-high.

A Slam Dunk Festival institution, the Impericon Stage will continue its legacy of bringing the world’s best heavy-hitters to Leeds.

The genre-defying New York act Glassjaw will make their Slam Dunk debut in a highly-anticipated headline performance. Bolstering their way onto the notorious stage, UK mob Gallows will bring a cutthroat set alongside American powerhouses The Bronx and Canadian hardcore punk rockers Cancer Bats. Ensuring mayhem from the beginning, hardcore supergroup Angel Du$t, ‘Time And Space’ noisemakers Turnstile and Pure Noise Records heros Knocked Loose make for an impeccable hardcore billing.

Headlined by The Menzingers, the Dickies Stage will see emotion-driven LA natives Touche Amore, US revival pack Tiny Moving Parts, and American stalwarts The Get Up Kids and Saves The Day take to the stage for a complete education in all things emo. Completing the stage and making for an indisputable display of alternative music will be esteemed two piece Tigers Jaw and none other than Brit punks Milk Teeth.

Appearing this May for a debut Slam Dunk Festival performance, Plain White T’s are set to headline the Marshall Stage.

Before hearing the band’s pop-rock classics, festival goers can recognise the Marshall Stage as a home for heartfelt sing-a-longs delivered by evolving indie-rockers Hellogoodbye, cherished Illinois natives Real Friends, Seaway and Trophy Eyes. The stage will also see A Loss For Words’ UK reunion on the 10 year anniversary of their undeniable album ‘The Kids Can’t Lose’.

Paying homage to the beloved Leeds institution, The Key Club Stage will recreate venue magic on their stage at Leeds and Hatfield with incredible alternative names jam packed on to the line-up.

Topping the bill will be enigmatic electro-rock duo iDKHOW in a Slam Dunk Festival debut performance that is sure to make history.

Joining them will be alt-pop sensation Lights, billboard-charting Grandson and the face-melting Employed To Serve. Birmingham metallers SHVPES will meet Aussie Between You & Me ahead of Story Untold ‘s pop-punk performance. Press To Meco, Our Hollow Our home, Kublai Khan, Cruel Hand, Pagan and Wallflower will complete the genre-crossing showcase, with secret special guests still to be announced.

One for the acoustic aficionados, the Acoustic Stage will be the go-to destination for slower sing-a-longs with beloved Slam Dunk Festival names. Justin Courtney Pierre of Motion City Soundtrack will lead the lineup which also features singer-songwriter Rob Lynch and former We Are The Ocean singer Liam Cromby as well as Lightyear’s Chas Palmer Williams and Lizzy Farrall.