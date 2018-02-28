Slot on Breakout Stage at 2018 Slam Dunk Festival up for grabs

The first names have been revealed for the Breakout Stage, which returns for a second year as part of the Slam Dunk Festival in Leeds.

Curated by Rock Sound Magazine, the stage will see the likes of Palaye Royale, Chapel, Sleep On It, Dream State, Grayscale, Holding Absence, Milestones, Stand Atlantic and The Faim all make their debut appearance at the festival, which takes place on Saturday, May 26.

On top of this, Slam Dunk Festival fans have the opportunity to perform at the festival via Rock Sound Magazine’s Breakout Out competition.

Eager musicians and festival goers can head to the Rock Sound website to enter the name of the band they think should be playing Slam Dunk. HERE

The idea is for fans to vote for the local band they want to open the Rock Sound Breakout Stage.

The stage will host one of the most talked-about bands of the moment, Las Vegas-based Palaye Royale, who will make their Slam Dunk debut and aim to show why they are taking the rock world by storm.

Fast-rising Chicago-natives Sleep On It are soon to be a name on everyone’s lips. Boasting bright sing-a-longs such as ‘See You Around’, ‘A New Way Home’ and the energetic single ‘Fireworks’ which features State Champs’ frontman Derek DiScanio, here’s hoping to a live duet in August, when Sleep On It rock up to Slam Dunk Festival.

Loaded with melodic hooks, dynamic drums, and catchy choruses delivered by vocalist Bonnie Fraser, Stand Atlantic are poised to make the Breakout Stage their own - making for an incredible show over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Slam Dunk Festival will be a landmark performance for Manchester’s Milestones who exploded onto the scene with their debut full-length album, ‘Red Lights’, released earlier this year. Sugar-coated electro-pop duo Chapel will bring their 80s inspired pop-punk as they appear in perfect contrast to South Wales’ finest melodic hardcore troupe Dream State.

In addition to these groundbreaking new acts, Holding Absence, The Faim and Grayscale promise monumental Slam Dunk Festival debut performances on the Breakout stage. After relentlessly touring the UK, Holding Absence are one of the UK’s most beloved new bands and will be sure make thousands more fans over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Hotly-tipped by the likes of Pete Wentz and Goldfinger hitmaker John Feldmann, Australian alt-rock quartet The Faim are bound to mesmerise audiences into song if their debut single ‘Saints of The Sinners’ is anything to go by. Lead by lyrics telling of unbridled emotion and supported by soaring guitars and bouncing percussion, Philadelphia-natives Grayscale will unite the Slam Dunk Festival crowd with unyielding movement and anthemic sing-alongs.

The 2018 Slam Dunk is shaping up to be the biggest in its history with co-headliners Good Charlotte and Jimmy Eat World, reunion exclusives from Thursday and The Audition as well as highly anticipated sets from the likes of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, PVRIS, Taking Back Sunday, Creeper, Every Time I Die, Sleeping With Sirens and many more.

Tickets for the Leeds city centre events are on sale now and are available from https://slamdunkmusic.com/