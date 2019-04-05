Story behind a band once dubbed the “new Beatles”

The Lindisfarne Story

Castleford Phoenix Theatre on Wednesday, April 10.

Formed in Newcastle in 1969 Lindisfarne were hailed by the music business as ‘a breath of fresh air’ and ‘the new Beatles’ - which was quite an accolade. The Lindisfarne Story is a celebration of the life, times and music of one of the North East of England’s most beloved bands.Founder member and drummer Ray Laidlaw and front man Billy Mitchell tell that remarkable story using a combination of rare video, unseen photographs, acoustic versions of their favourite Lindisfarne songs and a smattering of scurrilous gossip. Ray and Billy created this show in 2012 as a fresh and original way to perform Lindisfarne music and share the group’s history with Lindisfarne fans. After two successful Lindisfarne Story UK tours in 2015 and 2016, Ray and Billy are back for another chapter and there’s so much more to talk about since the last tour - like Clear White Light – a play featuring the music of Lindisfarne’s Alan Hull. “A gem”, according to The Guardian; We Can Swing Together – a new biography of the band and there’s even a new version of Lindisfarne fronted by original member Rod Clements. One for Lindisfarne fans and lovers of the music of the 1960s and 70s.

Tickets: 01977 664566.