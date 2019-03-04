Sundara Karma set to play special free gig in Leeds

To celebrate the release of their new album “Ulfilas’ Alphabet” Sundara Karma are set for a special free entry in-store gig and signing in Leeds this week.

The album launch event is being hosted by Crash Records and taking place at The Wardrobe on Wednesday (doors 7pm, band on stage 7.30pm).

Priority entry will be given to customers who buy the album from Crash Records, but any spare space will be allocated on the day on a first come first served basis.

Sundara Karma, meanwhile, will return to the city in May as a headliner at the Live At Leeds Festival 2019.

The acclaimed ‘Ulfilas’ Alphabet’ album is out now on Chess Club / RCA. It has already been greeted with critical acclaim from the likes of Q, DIY, Dork and Long Live Vinyl, and second single ‘Higher States’ was recently added to the Radio 1 playlist.

The Reading band’s second album continues to see them break new ground artistically, with the ambitious album covering epic stadium ready art pop anthems (‘One Last Night On This Earth’), stuttering New Wave funk (‘Little Smart Houses’), stripped back Scott Walker-esque soul searching (‘The Changeover’) and full on four on the floor dance floor bangers (‘Higher States’).

Despite being only in their early 20s, the Reading four-piece have been together for close to 10 years. A steady rise came to a head with the their 2017 debut LP ‘Youth is Only Ever Fun in Retrospect’, which saw them headline a sold-out Brixton Academy and draw one of the weekend’s biggest crowds on the Second Stage at Reading Festival, with scores of latecomers forced to listen from outside.