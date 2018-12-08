Texan rock‘n’roller Israel Nash heading for Leeds

Israel Nash brings his critically-acclaimed new album ‘Lifted’ to the Brudenell Social Club early next year.

The Texan rock’n’roller is preparing to play the Leeds venue on January 27.

Receiving rave reviews from the likes of Uncut (9/10) & Louder Than War Magazine (9/10), Nash’s latest studio effort offered up a psychedelic, Americana-tinged epic.

Following his biggest ever headline show over here at The Scala last month, Nash returns to the UK for a series of full band shows in 2019, including the Leeds date for which tickets are available from http://www.israelnash.com/tour.

The shows are the first chance fans in the UK will have to hear Nash and his band performing tracks from the stunning ‘Lifted’. His fifth album to date is a fully realised, psychedelic, experimental, Americana rooted epic. From the familial harmonies of ‘Sweet Springs,’ recalling the Beach Boys at their most joyous (almost all performed by Nash himself), to the country rock of ‘Lucky Ones’ and ‘SpiritFalls’ to the sunshine laden album closer ‘Golden Fleeces’, it is a startlingly accomplished work from beginning to end.

A modern day hippie-spiritual, ‘Lifted’ finds Nash continuing his tradition of creating a sonic landscape that is at once both vast and intimate – soaring and untamed at times, placid and sincerely personal at others.

Accompanied by his longtime band, with arrangements by Jesse Chandler (Mercury Rev, Midlake), horns by members of Austin’s cumbia/funk compadre’s Grupo Fantasma, and strings from Kelsey Wilson and Sadie Wolf (Wild Child), Nash, alongside co-producer and engineer Ted Young (Kurt Vile, The Rolling Stones), presents an album that soars with meticulously crafted, multi-hued rock and psychedelia.

Joana Serrat will be opening for Israel Nash, who has just shared her stunning new video for ‘Unnamed’.

Filmed in Spain’s Sierra del Segura, it was directed by José Hortelano with the Murcian production company Dr Terociva.

Joana reckons ‘Unnamed’ is her best song yet, saying: “I love the environment and the dynamics of production, the sound grows and widens and draws a great horizon and landscape for the listener.

“The lyrics talk of resurgence in a dark world, of redemption, of how the feeling of loneliness is capable of drowning you and of the need to flee, to escape from those deep nebulae.”

Produced by Joana’s label-mate Israel Nash and recorded by Grammy-winning engineer Ted Young at Israel’s Plum Creek Studio in the Texas Hill Country, ‘Unnamed’ features musicians Joey McClellan (Israel Nash, Midlake, Elle King, BNQT, John Grant), Eric Swanson (Israel Nash), Aaron McClellan (Israel Nash, BNQT, Josh T Pearson) and Josh Fleischmann (Israel Nash), along with guests Dave Simonett (Trampled By Turtles) and Dennis Love (Futurebirds).

The song is taken from Joana’s latest album ‘Dripping Springs’, named after the Texas town near where it was recorded.