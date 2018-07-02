The Vaccines announce Leeds warm-up gig before festival appearance

Leeds Festival stars The Vaccines have announced a one-off warm-up show to take place in the city ahead of the big summer bash.

The popular indie band will take to the stage at the far more intimate Brudenell Social Club on Wednesday, July 11.

Tickets for this special show are priced at £15 and are available now as an exclusive pre-sale for people who have already bought tickets to Reading and Leeds Festival. General tickets will then go on sale from 10am tomorrow (Monday).

This gig will be The Vaccines’ only UK stand-alone show of the summer.

Leeds Festival organisers, meanwhile, have announced their Late Night at Leeds Festival line up – bringing the best in late night partying to all who are heading there this Bank Holiday Weekend.

Across stages old and new, DJs, visual spectacles, and music galore - the late night activity keeps festival-goers partying on the way back to their campsites well into the night and beyond.

The legendary Piccadilly Party late night line-up will return to Leeds, and YouTube favourites and Leeds locals TPD TV will be playing a DJ set on the Thursday night, as well as UK rockers Slaves DJing on Friday night - further names are set to be added over the coming weeks.

New to the Bramham Park site for 2018 is Anachronica. A fururistic art installation and late night DJ arena set in a visually stunning arena deep in the woods, this futuristic, dystopian stage will be home to various incredible DJ sets across the weekend. The mesmerising beat in the forest promises to entertain when the lights have dimmed in the main arena until the early hours.

The first acts from the Transgressive Records line-up for the Alternative Stage has also been announced.

With specially commissioned live visuals across the weekend, the elusive independent music collective Transgressive Records return to the festival site to present another huge line-up, ensuring the party continues long into the night before fans head back to their tents.

The extremely exclusive and notable sets announced include the notorious Big Narstie and electric-legend George Fitzgerald, special guest DJ sets from Felix White (The Maccabees), nostalgic pop band The Magic Gang, Blaenavon, Dream Wife, and BBC Radio 1s Huw Stephens as well as comedy from the hilarious Micky P Kerr and brand-new hip-hip musical Suffrageddon.

Leeds Festival tickets are on sale from www.readingandleedsfestival.com

Weekend camping tickets are £205 + booking fee. Day ticket prices are £69.50 + booking fee.