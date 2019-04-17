Unloved bring their ‘Heartbreak’ songs to Leeds in Brudenell gig

Unloved - whose music sound-tracked the hit BBC series ‘Killing Eve’ - have announced details of a tour to support their second full-length album, ‘Heartbreak’, which was released on Heavenly Recordings in February.

The project is the brainchild of vocalist and songwriter Jade Vincent, her partner the producer/composer Keefus Ciancia, and the DJ and producer/composer David Holmes.

They are taking their latest material and songs from their first album, ‘Guilty Of Love’, out on the road next month and will be heading for Leeds to play the Brudenell Social Club on May 14.

‘Heartbreak’ is a rich, deep album possessing a sound at once hauled out of the silty depths of the past and simultaneously wholly modern. The heart of the songs lie in Vincent’s sublime voice and lyrics, both possessed of an aching, rich-smoked tone.

Very much about love, ‘Heartbreak’ is more emotionally exposed, more musically, lyrically and vocally audacious than it’s predecessor.

“There’s a maturity to Jade’s voice and a maturity to the songs that sounds like this is someone who’s lived, and properly had her heart broken, and is full of love,” says Holmes.

“I felt a little more confident in my stride with this album,” Vincent adds. “I let myself completely go lyrically — and vocally as well. I would sometimes laugh at myself, about where I would go.

“I’d go high into the world of opera and come back in low. I just threw myself into it and felt uninhibited. It was freeing. And I kept layering, to get to as many emotions as possible.

“It was like painting: I was layering to add to the immense, vastly wild landscape of music given me from Keefus and David.

“They’re real feelings and real experiences that I had the guts to finally say, but always ambiguous, this is very important to me and always about love, one way or another.”

Listen to Unloved song ‘Crash Boom Bang’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JmBn9b41xfY