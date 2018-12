St Peter’s Consort Christmas Music

St Peter & St Leonard’s Church, Horbury, December 17 at 7.30 pm

Wakefield-based St. Peter’s Consort presents a concert of Christmas music for choir and strings, including Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols; Bach Cantata BWV61 and a miscellany of carols. The conductor is Philip Collin, with The Cathedral Strings and organist Tom Moore. Admission at the door by programme £12 or £10 for concessions