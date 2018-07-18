Whitelock's and The Turk's Head Beer Festival returns in Leeds for fourth year

Following three hugely successful events, Whitelock's and The Turk's Head Beer Festival is making its return for a fourth year, bringing all manner of rare and delicious beers to the city.

Taking place from Thursday 26 to Sunday 29 July, this year's event will celebrate 'the new wave' of UK brewers by showcasing the firm favourites who are producing modern, progressive beers.

A beer celebration

During the weekend, Whitelock's and The Turk's Head will have up to 68 festival beers on draught across both venues, with a rotation of 28 different beers (both cask and keg) on tap at one time.

Along with some special cask beers and rare brews from the likes of Cloudwater, Deya and Odyssey, there will be beer from more than 30 other innovative breweries to sample, including Verdant, Little Earth Project, Vibrant Forest and Zapato.

Festival-goers can also enjoy a drink or two out of Whitelock's special commemorative glasses, which have been especially customised for the festival.

In addition to the exciting beer offering, there will be a special list of festival gins on offer, as well as entertainment from DJs playing in Turk's Head Yard on Friday and Saturday night.

Popular Italian American street food heroes Capish? will also be making their second return to the yard for the weekend, travelling from their residency at Mason & Company in London.

They will be serving up an specially-designed menu over the course of the weekend.

Festival dates and times:

- Thursday 26 July - 5pm to 11pm

- Friday 27 July - All day

- Saturday 28 July - All day

- Sunday 29 July - Until 11pm