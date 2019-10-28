Nerf Tour to blast into Wakefield Trinity Walk

Families are being invited to have a blast for free when the official Nerf Tour fires its way towards Wakefield.

Trinity Walk shopping centre has joined forces with The Entertainer toy shop to bring the free event from Thursday, October 31 to Sunday, November 3 for four days of firing fun.

Kids can try out the latest blasters and test their aim on the target range at the popup experience outside The Entertainer from around 10am to 4pm on all three days.

Goodies and giveaways will be handed out while stocks last for those taking part.

Lucy Grice, Marketing Manager of Trinity Walk said: “Working together is the way forward so we’re excited to team-up again with The Entertainer to lay on something special, free and another first for Wakefield city centre.

“Nerf is a global phenomenon, so I’m sure there will be plenty of kids wanting to come down for some fun and try out the latest gear.”

The famous Pudsey bear will also visit shoppers at Trinity Walk for Children in Need on Saturday November 2.

The bear will be around the centre from approximately 10am until 3pm (times approximate) when people can grab a pic and donate whatever they can.

To find out more, see www.trinitywalk.com/events

