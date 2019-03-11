Pizza, Chinese or Kebab? Just Eat reveals the takeaway of choice in Wakefield

With hundreds of takeaways dotted around Wakefield, it's been revealed that the good old Turkish kebab is the dish of the day.

Wakefield residents order more kebabs than any other dish.

Just Eat, the leading global marketplace for online food delivery, has found that across Britain, Italian is the nation’s favourite cuisine. However, in Wakefield kebabs are the most ordered takeaway food with one out of every three orders being for this Middle Eastern dish.

The top takeaway dishes people of Wakefield order on Just Eat are:

* Kebab

* Pizza Margherita

* Cheeseburger

* Chicken Korma

* Chicken Tikka Masala

* Chicken Curry

* Chinese Chicken

* Fish & Chips

* Chicken Bhuna

* Chow Mein

The news follows the launch of an interactive map by Just Eat that shows how takeaway habits across the Yorkshire region compare to the rest of the UK.

To get a shortcut to some of Wakefield’s highest rated restaurants on Just Eat, look out for the Local Legend badge on Just Eat, which is awarded to top restaurants based on several factors, including a loyal customer base who reorder time and time again, meaning they’re loved locally, and come highly recommended.

Graham Corfield UK MD of Just Eat says: “The kebab is still king on many UK high streets, but takeaway trends are being shaken up by adventurous eaters looking to sample the hottest new cuisine and healthier, more conscious foodies opting for leaner options.

Vegan is the fastest growing cuisine ordered on Just Eat last year, with orders growing by 1,500% across the UK. We also saw a much bigger appetite for Cantonese cuisine and Nigerian food. With 30,000 restaurants available on the Just Eat app nationwide, collectively delivering thousands of takeaways every week, we’re pleased to offer a wide choice of cuisines from independent restaurants and brands that people know and love.”

