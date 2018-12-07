Slow cooked brisket of beef

What could be easier than melt in the mouth beef that you have let cook slowly all afternoon? Here celery, shallots and carrots form the basis of a rich and flavourful gravy.

Serves: 4-6

Preparation time: 10 minutes plus overnight marinating

Cooking time: 3.5 hours

You’ll need

1.5kg beef brisket (flat not rolled)

400ml beer, IPA is perfect

4 bay leaves

4 sprigs thyme

4 cloves garlic

1 tbsp oil

4 sticks of celery, trimmed and cut into 7cm pieces, split lengthways if too thick

8 shallots, peeled

2 carrots, peeled and roughly chopped

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp tomato puree

½ - 1 tsp chilli flakes (to taste)

What to do

lMarinade the beef in the beer, bay leaves, thyme and garlic overnight, turning once or twice. The next day remove the beef and reserve the marinade for later.

lHeat the oven to 160C/140C fan. Heat the oil in a large casserole dish and brown the beef well on all sides. Remove the beef and set aside, Add the vegetables to the pan.

lStir to coat with the beef fat, turn the heat down and cook for 5-8 minutes with the lid on.

lStir the veg well, then stir in the sugar, Dijon mustard, tomato puree and chilli flakes.

lPour the reserved marinade into the pan, including the garlic and herbs, stir well and season.

lReturn the beef to the pan, if it’s not completely submerged, baste meat with the liquid and turn it halfway through the cooking.

lCook in the oven for 4 hours with the lid on or until tender and the meat pulls apart.

lOnce cooked, the meat should be very tender and falling apart. Shred and pull the meat apart and stir into the sauce. Serve with root veg mash.

lNote: Ask for the nug end of the Brisket, it’s thicker and usually has better marbling so will be more tender when slow cooked.