Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour - here's how to get tickets

Get ready to salsa, waltz and Charleston with the professionals and celebrities as tickets are set to go on sale for the Strictly Come Dancing's Live Tour 2020.
Last year's winner Stacey Dooley will be returning to the dance floor to host the tour for the first time and will be joined on stage by a number of celebrities and professional dancers from the much awaited 17th series of the award-winning BBC One show.
Here are the dates for next year’s Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour:
16 January 2020 – Arena Birmingham
17 January 2020 – Arena Birmingham
18 January 2020 – Arena Birmingham
19 January 2020 – Arena Birmingham
21 January 2020 – P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen
22 January 2020 – P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen
24 January 2020 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
25 January 2020 – Manchester Arena
26 January 2020 – Manchester Arena
1 February 2020 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
2 February 2020 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
4 February 2020 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
5 February 2020 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
7 February 2020 – The O2, London
8 February 2020 – The O2, London
9 February 2020 – The O2, London
This year's show kicks off this Saturday, September 21 with celebs including presenter Anneka rice, former Corrie actress Catherine Tyldesley, comedian Chris Ramsey, former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and BBC sports reporter Mike Bushell, all hoping to lift the 2019 glitterball trophy.